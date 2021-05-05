NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA traded up $9.78 on Wednesday, hitting $583.83. 190,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $291.29 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.29 and a 200-day moving average of $545.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

