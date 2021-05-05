NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.93. 232,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $291.29 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

