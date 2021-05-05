NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock opened at $574.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.26. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $291.29 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

