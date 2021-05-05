NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5,108.67. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,565. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,660.00 and a one year high of $5,173.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,791.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4,409.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

