O Dell Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,104 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 373,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

