O Dell Group LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. 9,683,605 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

