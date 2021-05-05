OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

