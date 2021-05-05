Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,068,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,464,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

