Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $30.87 million and $1.44 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00004436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00271804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.68 or 0.01180676 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00741084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,195.13 or 0.99846095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

