OKB Trading 117.7% Higher This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 117.7% higher against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $37.29 or 0.00065116 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $2.47 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00085679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00841215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.21 or 0.09448464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044290 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

