Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Okta stock opened at $244.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $155.04 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

