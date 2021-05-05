Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $244.07 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $155.04 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.72 and a 200-day moving average of $248.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

