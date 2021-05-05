Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 1299516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

