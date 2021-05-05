ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.61.

ON opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

