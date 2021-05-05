ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at DA Davidson

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 90.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.