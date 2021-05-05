Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ONCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. Oncorus has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $37.86.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock worth $730,344 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONCR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncorus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

