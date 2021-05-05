ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on June 1st

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OGS traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

