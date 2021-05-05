ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.