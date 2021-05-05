Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 159,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 437.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 242,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,061,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $355.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

