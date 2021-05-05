Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 421.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,638 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 267,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 162.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

WFC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 435,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,673,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

