Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RXN. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

