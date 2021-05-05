Oppenheimer Comments on Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ceragon Networks in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

