Oppenheimer Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $500.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.15.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW opened at $456.34 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $456.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.