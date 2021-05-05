Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCBI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

