OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 203,155 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,299,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 201,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 793,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

