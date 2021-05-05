Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $947,806.93 and approximately $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,515.08 or 1.00184426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00710767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $771.96 or 0.01393097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00353274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00215201 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

