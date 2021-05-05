Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 400 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLB opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

