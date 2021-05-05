Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRHC opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

