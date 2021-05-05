Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.