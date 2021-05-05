Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harsco were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

