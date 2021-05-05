Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,105 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after purchasing an additional 251,920 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,274,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,396 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 662,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

GCP opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

