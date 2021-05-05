Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,800 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum China by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

