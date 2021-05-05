O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $585.00 at Raymond James

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $575.00 to $585.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $559.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.68. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $561.98. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

