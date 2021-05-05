Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.00

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 2823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 302.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 65,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.