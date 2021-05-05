Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.57 million.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 420,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,483. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.