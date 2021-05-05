OST Hits One Day Volume of $2.12 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $30.51 million and $2.12 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00084129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00818141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00099280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.46 or 0.09378834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043784 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official website is ost.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

