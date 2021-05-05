Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTIS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.72 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

