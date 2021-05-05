Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,293. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.