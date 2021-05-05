Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

