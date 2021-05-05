Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman Sells 2,592 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,491.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

