Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Overstock.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $78.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 372.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,501 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

