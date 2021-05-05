Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

