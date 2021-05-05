Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. 436,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.