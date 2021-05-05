Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Northland Securities

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.99. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 396.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

