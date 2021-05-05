Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 4.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,160. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.76 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.06. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $17,960,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

