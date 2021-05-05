Pamp Network Hits Market Capitalization of $8,378.12 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,378.12 and $52.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00085830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00068168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00828878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.36 or 0.09302567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044677 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

