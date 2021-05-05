Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

