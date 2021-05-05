Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.18 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.47. 28,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average of $200.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

