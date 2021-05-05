Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock traded down $26.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1,423.97. 6,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $865.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,477.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,404.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.