Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,360 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. 264,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,761,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.